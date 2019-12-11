The leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, has said he’s hoping for heavy rain tomorrow – to put off Labour supporters from going out to vote.

The leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, has said he’s hoping for heavy rain tomorrow – to put off Labour supporters from going out to vote.

His party chose not to stand candidates in Tory-held seats – but Mr Farage warned that the UK could be back in crisis if Boris Johnson won a majority and extended the Brexit process.

Speaking in Doncaster, he also condemned attacks and abuse aimed at Brexit Party candidates, calling the entire election campaign “pretty appalling”.

Earlier,I spoke to the Brexit party MEP Claire Fox. I began by asking her why she thought the Brexit Party was losing support.