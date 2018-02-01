Anti-Muslim terror attacker found guilty

At the time he was caught by a crowd of onlookers Darren Osborne shouted “I want to kill all Muslims – I did my bit” – yet he had denied murder and attempted murder in court. Today it took the jury just an hour to find him guilty.

Osborne killed 51-year-old Makram Ali and injured at least nine others when he drove a rented van into a crowd near one of the most famous mosques in Britain.

The trial revealed how he’d apparently been radicalised and gone from being a man described as an unpredictable loner to a violent extremist in a matter of weeks.