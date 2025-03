‘Charmer Starmer’, ‘Keir’s Trump card’, ‘Unlikely bromance’. Things went much better for Sir Keir Starmer, during his talks with President Trump yesterday.

But the positive headlines didn’t last long.

Till lunchtime to be precise, when Anneliese Dodds dropped a bombshell, quitting as Minister for International Development over the Prime Minister’s decision to cut overseas aid to fund increased defence spending.