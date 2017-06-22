Andy Haldane exclusive interview with Helia Ebrahimi

A Bradford boy made good: Andy Haldane, chief economist of the Bank of England, caused waves on the foreign exchanges yesterday after he disagreed with the Bank’s governor by suggesting interest rates should go up. He was speaking just a few miles from where he grew up – hailing what he called the city’s “real sense of opportunity and optimism”. But does he still have faith that economics can be the motor of social change? Andy Haldane has been speaking exclusively to our Economics Correspondent, Helia Ebrahimi.