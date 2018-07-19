Andrea Leadsom interview on the Brexit ‘pairing’ row

The government chief whip faces calls to resign over allegations he used underhand tactics to win crucial Brexit votes – and then tried to cover it up.

On Tuesday’s knife edge Brexit vote in the Commons, the Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis was paired with the Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson who’s away after having a baby.

But Mr Lewis breached the deal and voted anyway, helping the Government to win that crucial division.

Yesterday, Theresa May told the Commons that it had just been a mistake. But today MPs have made further allegations that Mr Smith plotted to break the pairing arrangements.

I spoke to the Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, about the allegations – and her new plans to combat harassment and bullying in Parliament.