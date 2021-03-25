Andrea Leadsom: Early years care review will allow parents ‘to give their baby the best start in life’

One thousand and one days, from conception to age two – these are the days which lay “the foundations for lifelong emotional and physical wellbeing”.

So says the government, which has published its review of early years care in England. Proposals include so-called “family hubs”.

But critics have pointed out that these follow 10 years of cuts to existing Sure Start centres, introduced by the last Labour government.

We spoke to Andrea Leadsom, who led the review, and to mum of four – Vicky Sanham – who contributed to the report.