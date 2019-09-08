Amber Rudd quits Boris Johnson’s cabinet over no-deal Brexit fears

A relatively uneventful day in British politics. A Cabinet minister – Amber Rudd – explained why she’s quit the government and Conservative Party. A Labour pro-Brexit rebel – John Mann – is quitting as an MP. Another former Labour MP, Angela Smith, has joined the Lib Dems. The Conservatives threatened to run a candidate against the Speaker John Bercow – against all political convention. And there’s speculation other cabinet ministers are on the verge of quitting.