Jeremy Corbyn
22 Apr 2018

Amber Rudd faces calls to resign over treatment of Windrush generation

Health and Social Care Correspondent

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd is facing calls to resign over her department’s treatment of the Windrush generation. The Justice Secretary David Gauke said he felt shame over their treatment – but insisted although there were failures in implementation – the government’s central policy on immigration was right.

But his former cabinet colleague Baroness Warsi described the Windrush scandal as “akin to Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech” – calling it the “unintended consequence” of her party’s “unhealthy obsession” with immigration numbers. Victoria Macdonald reports.

