Amber Heard denies she was violent to ex-husband Johnny Depp

Warning: There is flash photography in this report.

Amber Heard has denied she was violent towards her ex-husband Johnny Depp – insisting she would “try to defend” herself when he “got serious” – and when, she claimed, her former husband threatened to kill her a number of times.

Giving evidence at the High Court in London, Amber Heard claimed that Mr Depp was abusive towards her throughout their relationship.

Mr Depp has denied this – and has brought a libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article referring to him as a “wife beater”.