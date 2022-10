Famous names like Grayson Perry, Derek Jarman and Ruby Wax have all been involved over the past 50 years – but the Alternative Miss World Contest is an art event you’ve probably never heard of.

The beauty pageant was dreamt up by the artist Andrew Logan in 1972, and has morphed from a party into a cultural showcase of the weird, the wonderful and the different.

But as the latest contest takes place at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, has the alternative now become the norm?