A major incident was declared at a care home in Aberdeenshire after almost all its residents and 45 of its carers are thought to have contracted Covid-19.

The incident was eventually stood down, after a group of NHS workers were found to step in and help. Several of the residents have sadly died.

It comes as the Scottish government announced that two million people who have been living under the country’s strictest coronavirus measures will see some of those restrictions eased from Friday.