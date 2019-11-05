Almost all food bank users destitute, says study

One in fifty households across the country has used a food bank over the last year – and many of them are living with illness or disability.

The shocking state of poverty in the UK has been starkly revealed in a three year long study by the Trussell Trust – which says that a decade ago, it ran just 57 food banks. Now that figure has soared to more than 400.

And it found that the overwhelming majority of people who depend on food handouts just to get by are classed as ‘destitute’.