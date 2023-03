An old peoples’ hospital fighting for survival in a small Yorkshire town – against a backdrop of NHS cuts and staff shortages – the kind of issue that’s barely out of the headlines.

Except this story about the beleaguered health service is a work of fiction, based on a play by Alan Bennett.

The new film Allelujah, starring Jennifer Saunders and Dame Judi Dench – describes itself as a “love letter to the NHS”.