26 Jun 2020

Allegations of misconduct at sisters’ murder scene are ‘sickening and shocking’ – IOPC’s Sal Naseem

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

We spoke to Sal Naseem, the London Director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), about allegations that two officers shared selfies taken at a murder scene.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were killed almost three weeks ago in Fryent Country Park in north-west London.

Last night this programme reported that two officers have been arrested and are under investigation by the IOPC, after allegedly taking and sharing images of the scene on a WhatsApp group.

Cressida Dick repeated her determination to find the killer of the two women – and apologised to their families for the alleged actions of her officers.