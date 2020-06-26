Allegations of misconduct at sisters’ murder scene are ‘sickening and shocking’ – IOPC’s Sal Naseem

We spoke to Sal Naseem, the London Director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), about allegations that two officers shared selfies taken at a murder scene.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were killed almost three weeks ago in Fryent Country Park in north-west London.

Last night this programme reported that two officers have been arrested and are under investigation by the IOPC, after allegedly taking and sharing images of the scene on a WhatsApp group.

Cressida Dick repeated her determination to find the killer of the two women – and apologised to their families for the alleged actions of her officers.