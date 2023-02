It’s a story of a young German soldier during the First World War that’s familiar to many people in both Germany and Britain.

Erich Maria Remarque’s novel All Quiet on the Western Front has been studied in schools and read by millions worldwide – but it’s never been adapted on to our screens in German, the language of its author until now.

We met the producer behind the new Netflix film that is in line for a string of Baftas and even Best Picture at the Oscars.