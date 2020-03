The trial of the former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has got underway at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He denies sexually assaulting ten women while he was in office.

Mr Salmond faces a total of 14 charges including one attempted rape and two indecent assaults. He says he is innocent and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The first witness – known as Woman H – began giving evidence this afternoon in the trial.