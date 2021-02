Bosses at Heathrow airport have warned that the government’s hotel quarantine policy is not ready. From Monday, travellers arriving in England from 33 high-risk, ‘red-list’ countries will have to pay to stay in quarantine hotels for 10 days.

The scheme is intended to prevent the spread of possibly vaccine-resistant strains of the virus.

But airport bosses and trade unions have said the booking system is not ready and there remain issues about staff training and safety.