It’s not an idle threat, it’s the dawning reality of Brexit, says Airbus. The government insists it isn’t expecting a no-deal scenario, but the official negotiating position is still that no deal better than a bad deal. And Airbus believes that would be so terrible it might have to leave the country, and with it thousands of high-tech jobs would disappear. More scaremongering from a company owned by Europe, say the Brexiteers.