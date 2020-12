In recent months the world’s attention has been consumed by one virus above all others.

But while the pandemic continues to rage, tens of millions of people across the world are still living with HIV.

A pilot study in south London, backed by the Elton John Aids Foundation, is finding people who did not know they were infected with the virus, by testing people as they go into A&E.

On Tuesday, an independent HIV commission will call for testing to be expanded across England.