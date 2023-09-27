AI v Experts: can I steal real jobs with AI?

AI is going to take our jobs – that’s a worry for people around the world, and even more so since powerful tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney and Bard have exploded into our workplaces.

So rather than wait for the machines to make me unemployed, I used AI to try and get myself a new career instead.

I used generative and LLM AI tools, including Midjourey and ChatGPT against a photographer to see who could make the best pictures – and challenged a whole marketing company to create a better smoothie brand than me and my AI assistant.

But, can AI be used to take better pictures than a photographer? Did the public prefer the AI or a real marketing company’s brand?

And, ultimately, can I use AI to steal myself a new job?