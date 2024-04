There’s likely to be a move in Parliament to tackle the troubling growth in CSAM – child sexual abuse material – that’s been generated by artificial intelligence.

The peer Baroness Kidron has tabled an amendment to the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill which would make it an offence to generate the online tools that create this sort of abusive material.

We spoke to Baroness Kidron and asked her to explain more about what she wants to see changed by the amendment she has tabled.