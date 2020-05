Officials missed a series of chances to protect Jaden Moodie, the 14 year old schoolboy who was knocked off a scooter and stabbed to death last January, a review has found.

The serious case review said that poor communication between police forces and various administrative delays could have had an impact on his criminal exploitation, as the teenager was groomed for a county lines drug dealing network.

But it concluded there was no evidence that his murder could have been predicted.