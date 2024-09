Party conference season is already upon us, with the SNP kicking off proceedings in Edinburgh. But, after the party’s bruising defeat on July 4th, gone are the hordes of Westminster MPs and the confident swagger of the Nicola Sturgeon era.

Instead, it began with a closed-doors post-mortem of the election result, and leader John Swinney under pressure to unite and motivate the membership – ten years after Scotland’s independence referendum.