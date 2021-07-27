Additional Covid testing sites feel ‘a bit like spin’, says Iceland boss

Covid cases have fallen for the seventh day in a row across the UK, but the number of deaths has risen to its highest level in more than four months.

Latest figures show there were 23,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.

131 deaths were reported, while the number of Covid patients in hospital has also gone up.

Meanwhile many firms say they’re worried about how the rules on self-isolation have been handled.

We have been talking to the boss of Iceland, who’s got deep concerns about the promised new testing regime.