Adam Price: Plaid Cymru leader steps down after damning report

At first Adam Price stayed on as leader of Plaid Cymru despite the publication last week of a damning report which found a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny in his party.

He had been one of the leading figures of Welsh nationalist politics for more than two decades, but he lost the confidence of his party in the Senedd – the Welsh parliament – and last night announced he will step down.

There will be an interim leader, Llyr Gruffydd, until a new permanent successor is elected in the summer.