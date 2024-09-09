‘Actions speak louder than words’ – Anti-knife crime campaigner on UK government tackling knife crime

Sir Keir Starmer has promised action to tackle the sale of knives online, which he says are too easily available.

At his first annual knife crime summit, attended by the actor Idris Elba and other campaigners, the Prime Minister also said they need to reach young people whose lives may be going off track, to bring them back.

Also taking part in the summit was Faron Paul, a knife crime victim turned campaigner. He was stabbed 18 times in two attacks but now runs FazAmnesty, a charity that takes unwanted weapons off young people.

We spoke to him and began by asking what is driving young people to put themselves at risk and hurt others.