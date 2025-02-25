ActionAid UK slams UK Govt. aid cut as ‘reckless decision’

We spoke to Taahra Ghazi, who’s the Co-CEO for ActionAid UK after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced deep cuts to the UK foreign aid budget to fund an increase in defence spending.

Matt Frei: How much of a shock was this to you, and did you have any warning at all that this might come?

Taahra Ghazi: We had no warning, Matt, whatsoever and right now we are in total disbelief. It is a reckless decision by a government that promised in its manifesto, it committed as you said earlier in your programme, to supporting the fight against global poverty worldwide. And yet, now that is going to put at risk the programme work of many organisations like ActionAid. And for us, what we know is that women and girls are always impacted first by these cuts and we’re talking about women and girls living in the most difficult circumstances.

Matt Frei: So have you had to ring up people in the field and say, ‘I’m sorry, but the money’s going to run out. You’ve got to shut things down. You’re going to have to eventually come home. And the people that you’ve been helping, they’re going to have to find help somewhere else’?

Taahra Ghazi: Right now, we’re just reacting to the news. But what I can tell you is that when a similar cut was made to this exact same budget, because this is always the budget that the government seem to go for, that there was a program in Rwanda, a big piece of work where women who had survived sexual violence were being supported. That program was directly funded, it was going to be cut. We scrambled around to our supporters to try to raise more money. We managed to save it. But I believe that many people, like our incredible supporters and many other people in the British public, do not want to see this. They do not want to see this and it’s a false choice. In order to keep national security, we work with aid organisations, our organisations on the ground, we do peacebuilding work. That’s what we do.

Matt Frei: This is soft power, isn’t it, that’s part of that. But then again, if you look at opinion polls, or the government’s looking at opinion polls, foreign aid is always one of those things that people tend to say they’re okay with being cut. But I just want to ask you a bigger question. Look what America has done, what Trump’s done to USAID in the states, shut down the biggest aid program on the planet, more or less overnight, the things that are happening here on a smaller level. Are the political winds turning against aid?

Taahra Ghazi: I think perhaps the political winds are turning against aid, but we just have to understand that national security is about people. It’s about people’s lives. It’s not about big budgets. It’s about people’s lives. And I don’t believe that people in this country want to see people’s lives as political pawns in a game. And I don’t think that people would agree that this is the best way to go about increasing military spend.

