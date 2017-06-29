Acid attack on two people in East London – was it a hate crime?

A man who was left with life-changing injuries in an East London acid attack has been telling this programme about his ordeal. Jameel Muhktar was in his car with his cousin Reshem Khan when a toxic substance was sprayed through the window.

There’s been a steep rise in acid attacks in recent years. The Metropolitan Police said there were 261 such attacks, but last year that soared to 454. Today Mr Mukhtar told this programme he believes he was targeted because of his race or religion. Assed Baig reports.