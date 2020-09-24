Acclaimed newspaper editor, Sir Harold Evans, dies aged 92

He started on local newspapers as a 16-year-old and rose to become the editor of the Sunday Times.

Famous for his campaigning journalism, he would be voted the greatest editor of all time.

Sir Harold Evans has died in New York, aged 92.

We were joined by Maeve McClenaghan of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism Local and host of The Tip Off podcast; and by Lionel Barber, who was editor of the Financial Times from 2005 until earlier this year, and was mentored by Sir Harold Evans from the start of his career.