‘Absolutely not the time for humour’, Bishop on Welby speech

The Archbishop of Canterbury says a head had ‘to roll’ over the Church of England’s handling of abuse by the late John Smyth – believed to be the most prolific serial abuser ever to be associated with the Church of England.

Justin Welby’s speech in the House of Lords was the first time he has spoken publicly since he announced his resignation almost a month ago, after an independent review found he had failed in his ‘personal and moral responsibility’ to do more to stop Smyth.

Survivors of Smyth’s abuse have described Justin Welby’s speech as ‘frivolous’ and ‘tone deaf’.

One, Mark Stibbe, told us that it was ‘punctuated with comments that suggest he is now questioning his own personal responsibility.’ Another survivor, known as Graham, notes that Welby ‘pities his diary secretary but has not a word for victims.

We spoke to the Bishop of Newcastle, Dr Helen-Ann Hartley.