We have never been known for our perfect teeth in this country – in fact, there used to be a TV programme called Britain’s Worst Teeth.

But now some people have to travel hundreds of miles for dental treatment – others resort to DIY treatment, pulling out their own teeth.

A damning report by the Health and Social Care Committee says it’s becoming so hard for people to get access to the dental services they need, that the entire industry needs a complete overhaul – and fast.