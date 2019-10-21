Abortion and same-sex marriage to be legalised in N Ireland

The forecast for the next 5 days
Abortion laws in Northern Ireland will be relaxed at midnight, after the DUP failed in a last-ditch attempt to stop the changes. The new legislation, which also legalises same-sex marriage, was introduced by MPs in Westminster. Today was the last day for politicians in Northern Ireland to stop it being implemented, something which proved impossible with the ongoing failure to restore a power-sharing government.