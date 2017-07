The Prime Minster marked a year in the job today by admitting she shed a “little tear” on election night. Might there be more of those to come over legislation introduced to parliament today?

The hugely significant Repeal Bill seeks to import thousands of elements of EU law largely wholesale into UK law in order to smooth our exit from the EU. But with the intrinsic weakness of a hung parliament and the opposition promising it will be “hell” to get through – Mrs May faces an uphill struggle.