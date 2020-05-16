“A nurse who selflessly put herself on the front line and died in combat.” – the niece of 51-year-old nurse who died with coronavirus

She’s been described as a popular, and much-loved nurse by one of the hospitals in which she worked. Onyenachi Obasi turned 51 in April. But at the time she was in ICU on a ventilator after catching coronavirus, and sadly died a month later. Anja Popp has been to meet her only child, Omega, who has special needs, and her niece Ijeoma.

