Published on 2 Jul 2017

A Muslim Bridget Jones?

Bradford – with one of the country’s highest proportions of black and minority ethnic residents – is undergoing something of a cultural regeneration. But what kind of cultural identity has it now forged?  Bradford Literature Festival is trying to find out – opening this weekend with 300 events exploring faith, culture, gender and politics.

We’ve been speaking to the festival’s co-director Saima Aslam, and the novelist Ayisha Malik, whose new rom-com ‘Sofia Khan is Not Obliged’, has been described as a “Muslim Bridget Jones.”