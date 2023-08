A level grading is back to normal in England. Although for the covid generation of pupils, education has been far from normal. Most missed more than half a year of school during the pandemic and they didn’t sit exams for GCSEs.

And yet the Education Secretary has defended the decision to return to pre-pandemic marking standards in England, as this year’s results have seen the biggest drop in top grades ever – in stark contrast to Wales and Northern Ireland, which continued to make allowances.