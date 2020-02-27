A Club like no other? | Investigation into historic child abuse at Celtic Boys’ Club

An independent inquiry will soon report on the decades of child sex abuse in Scottish football.

One team keeping a close eye on its conclusions is Celtic. Legendary first team players learned their craft at the Celtic Boys’ Club. But the Boys’ Club is now better known for its links to paedophilia: no fewer than four former coaches have been convicted of abusing boys.

With Celtic FC continuing to distance itself from liability over what happened at the Boys’ Club, could one of Britain’s biggest football teams be about to face a reckoning?