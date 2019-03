It is a harrowing recording: a 999 call made by a 77 year old woman after a burglary in North London. It was the last time Maureen Whale spoke. The stress of the crime led to her death. Detectives are now treating it as manslaughter and offering a £20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Just to warn you Fatima Manji’s report contains portions of that call, which you may find distressing.