850 ‘community champions’ invited to King Charles’ coronation

Eight hundred and fifty people, described as ‘community champions’ have been invited to King Charles’s coronation next month.

The Royal family have chosen hundreds of young people from a range of groups including St John Ambulance and the Prince’s Trust. They’ll be joined by people who’ve been awarded the British Empire Medal – and said to have gone “above and beyond” for their local area.

We spoke toFranstine Jones, who was the first woman to be elected president of the National Black Police Association and started by asking her why she thought she was chosen?