82 tower blocks fail safety tests

The forecast for the next 5 days
Bulletins from the last 7 days
Delivered daily to your inbox
82 high-rise buildings have failed a new fire safety test, in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, which for the first time investigated the combination of cladding and foam insulation. The government said it was now launching an independent review into building regulations and fire safety to help make any necessary improvements as quickly as possible. But the way that fire consumed Grenfell Tower so rapidly raises other questions about the way it was designed and constructed.