75th VE Day anniversary celebrated across UK in coronavirus lockdown

Fighter planes soared in blue skies above towns and cities across the UK to mark the VE Day anniversary – despite public events on the ground having to be cancelled.
Prince Charles in Balmoral led a two minute silence this morning – before socially distant celebrations echoing the street parties of 75 years ago.