8 May 2020

75th VE Day anniversary celebrated across UK in coronavirus lockdown

Home Affairs Correspondent

Fighter planes soared in blue skies above towns and cities across the UK to mark the VE Day anniversary – despite public events on the ground having to be cancelled.

Prince Charles in Balmoral led a two minute silence this morning –  before socially distant celebrations echoing the street parties of 75 years ago.