50 Years on from the Troubles – many fear a return to violence amid talk of a hard border

Today marked 50 years since the event which started the Troubles in Northern Ireland as British troops were deployed on the streets to quell violence between the Catholic community and the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

No-one here needs reminding about the years that followed.

Many thought those days had long gone after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, but Brexit – and specifically talk of a hard border – has brought murmurs of division back into conversations.

And there are many who fear a return to violence.