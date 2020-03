We spoke to Dr Rangarajan Sampath, from the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), who’s working with the World Health Organization on diagnostics for Covid-19.

We spoke to Dr Rangarajan Sampath, from the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), who’s working with the World Health Organization on diagnostics for Covid-19.

We began by asking him if the UK government’s ambition to test up to 25,000 people was enough for a population of 65 million.