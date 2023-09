Rishi Sunak is desperate to move away from questions about whether HS2 will be scrapped or foreshortened. His answer, it seems, sounds like a culture war on behalf of embattled motorists.

This after Wales under Labour embraced the 20 mile speed limit. Mr. Sunak is planning to threaten councils that want to bring in those 20 miles per hour zones?

It’s being reported that it will be spelt out in his Plan for Motorists at next week’s Tory party conference.