2022 review: Ukraine war, strikes and three prime ministers

This was the year where we saw Putin start a war in Ukraine, a winter of strikes, three prime ministers and two monarchs.

To look back at the past year and look a little bit ahead too, we sat down with our policy correspondent Paul McNamara, to take stock of the year that was 2022 – and the year that will be 2023.

Producer: Freya Pickford

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.