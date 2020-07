An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the nighttime murder of two sisters in a park in north-west London on 6 June.

Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry had been stabbed to death by someone who police believe was not known to them.

Channel 4 News reported last week that two Metropolitan police officers have been arrested and bailed after they took and shared what were described as “inappropriate photos” of the crime scene. Our senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel has the latest.