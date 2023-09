Elianne Andam was the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London so far this year.

A 17-year-old accused of her murder appeared in court this morning.

She was killed in an area of south London blighted by knife crime but it’s by no means the worst in the country.

Our reporter Jane Dodge has been to speak to young people about why so many of their age group are carrying weapons and what can be done to stop them.