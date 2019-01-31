Channel 4 News
31 Jan 2019

165% increase in rough sleeping since 2010

North of England Correspondent

The number of rough sleepers has risen in almost every major city across England, especially across the Midlands and the North.

The government said a slight overall drop last Autumn showed its £100m investment to tackle rough sleeping was beginning to work. But charities pointed out that rough sleeping was still 165% higher than in 2010 and called it a ‘damning reflection on our society.’

The news comes as temperatures fall well below freezing in many places.

