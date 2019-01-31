165% increase in rough sleeping since 2010

The number of rough sleepers has risen in almost every major city across England, especially across the Midlands and the North.

The government said a slight overall drop last Autumn showed its £100m investment to tackle rough sleeping was beginning to work. But charities pointed out that rough sleeping was still 165% higher than in 2010 and called it a ‘damning reflection on our society.’

The news comes as temperatures fall well below freezing in many places.