154 child asylum seekers remain missing from the official accommodation in the UK

The problem of asylum seeking children missing from Home Office hotels is still unsolved.

When the UK Government revealed earlier this year that 200 unaccompanied under 18s had “disappeared” from official accommodation, it made headlines around the world. The latest figures show 154 remain missing.

This programme has been investigating what’s happened to them. Last month, we revealed how some children had been found hundreds of miles away from where they were last seen with some appearing to have been criminally exploited. Tonight, figures obtained by this programme show there are young children still unaccounted for.