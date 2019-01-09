14-year-old stabbed to death in east London

Fourteen-year-old Jayden Moodie was rammed off a moped and then stabbed several times in the back before being left to die. Police described it as a cowardly and targeted attack and are now hunting three men, invoking powers to search anyone in the vicinity for weapons. Hours later, a man had his face slashed just a few streets away – the fourth knife attack in the area in the last week alone, while in London as a whole, the number of killings reached its highest level for a decade last year.